E-R-C Gets $70 Thousand from County for Tourism

Posted: Jun. 19, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

Nevada County’s Economic Resource Council is getting more money from the county’s general fund–this time to promote tourism. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the 70-thousand dollar request at their meeting this week. E-R-C Treasurer Tim Corkins told the board that Transit Occupancy Tax dollars are up, and they have ways of tracking where those dollars are coming from…

Listen to Tim Corkins

For example, there are analytic services available that can not only tell you how many people looked at an air-b-and-b website, or rented from one, but also where those people are located. If it’s common that people are from the Bay Area, more efforts can be made to market Nevada County tourism there. Supervisor Ed Scofield says the E-R-C has bad a tough past, but they are turning the corner…

Listen to Ed Scofield

The E-R-C is in the final year of a five-year contract with the county worth a total of now over 800-thousand dollars with this increase. The Economic Resource Council is a not profit organization, which also gets money from the cities of Grass Valley and Nevada City.

–gf

