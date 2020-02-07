< Back to All News

E-R-C Works On New Grants, Shifts Focus

Feb. 7, 2020

Nevada County’s Economic Resource Council has received some grants to promote business in the area, and is also shifting its focus. Board Chair and Grass Valley Mayor Lisa Swarthout says they have received a 70-thousand tourism grant from the county, and will be putting together an event called ‘Spring into Art’…

Swarthout says in the past, the E-R-C’s primary focus was trying to lure businesses in from other areas…

The E-R-C has also received a manufacturing grant from the state, which Swarthout says means the council can help businesses with marketing and human resources planning.

