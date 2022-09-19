Earlier Date For Heart Of Gold Gravel Ride

As promised, organizers are delivering a second and longer route for the second edition of the Heart of Gold Gravel Ride that’s coming up in a few weeks. Expect around 74 miles and nearly 11-thousand feet of elevation gain. And the so-called “medium route”, this year, will be 46 miles, with a gain of around seven-thousand feet. That one starts in Nevada City. Both routes link the western and eastern counties, including Truckee. The entry fees provide more funding for mental wellness programs for local teens. That includes Bright Futures for Youth. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, Outreach Coordinator, Cassie Robertson, says the pandemic, with its lockdown isolation, sparked more sadness in young people that hasn’t gone away completely. And social media hasn’t helped…

County CEO Allison Lehman says Ride highlights the value of having a strong biking community in the county…

And with an earlier fall date this year, or October eighth, organizers say the additional daylight and fall colors will truly grace this year’s event.