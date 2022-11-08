Earliest-Ever Opening Of Extreme Weather Shelter

The unseasonably cold storms also mean the earliest-ever opening of the extreme weather shelter in Wednesday and Thursday nights. It’s a collaboration of Nevada County and Sierra Roots. Sierra Roots shelter coordinator, Alice Johnson, says the clearing trend will also allow overnight temperatures to plummet well below average, meeting the opening criteria…

But due to a scheduling conflict with the Veterans Hall, Johnson says the shelter will be in the community room of the Madelyn Helling Library…

And there will be no COVID mandates, allowing more guests to be accomodated, or as many as 30. The shelter will open at 4:30pm, with guests accepted until 8pm. The shelter will close each morning at 8. The Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement Team, as always, will also be available for case management services. The county’s Veterans Services Office is also there. And Hospitality House provides free transportation.