Early School Vaccinations Urged Here

The new school year is now less than a month away.But it’s not too early for certain students to get vaccinations that are required before entering the classroom. Nevada County Public Health Officer, Doctor Sherilynn Cooke, says it’s not unusual for families to procrastinate…

Kindergartners and teens are the students who usually need to meet the requirements. Depending on the age, Cooke says common vaccinations include for mumps, measles, rubella, Hepatitis B, polio, and chicken pox. Meanwhile, Cooke acknowledges that the county continues to have one of the lowest immunization rates in California.

Schools, as well as licensed child care centers, are required to enforce immunization mandates, maintain records of all children enrolled, and report their status to the California Department of Public Health.