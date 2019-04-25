Earth Day and Health Fair At Sierra College

The worldwide observance of Earth Day was Monday. But at the Nevada County campus of Sierra College in Grass Valley, their annual celebration was going on Thursday, combined with a Health Fair. Debbie Gibbs, with the group Nevada County Climate Action Now, says they continue to make progress toward creating one-hundred-percent renewable energy and other ways to make the county more climate-friendly…

Evan Smith is a forester with the local Natural Resource Conservation Service. He says they help private landowners create effective preservation plans…

Also staffing a table was local United Way volunteer Leah Schwinn, seeking volunteer help for the upcoming Free Health Clinic at the Fairgrounds next January…

Around twenty organizations were on hand, promoting an array of activities and programs, also including exercise, such as dancing, electric cars, as well as student and youth services.