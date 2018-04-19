< Back to All News

Earth Day and Health Fair At Sierra College

Earth Day is coming up on Sunday. But Thursday, the Sierra College campus in Grass Valley held its Earth Day and Health Fair. Abbey Liller is president of the college’s Ecologically Conscious Organization of Students, also known as “ECOS”. She says they’re supporting efforts to ban single-use straws…

Barbara Rivenes, with the local Sierra Club Chapter and Climate Change Coalition, says their current focus is expanding government support beyond Nevada City for a resolution to have 100-percent renewable energy by 2030…

Liller and Rivenes were among people staffing a number of information booths, also including information on local health services that are available. There was also locally prepared foods, a library book sale, including books with environmental education, and live music.

