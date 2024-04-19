Earth Fest and Street Fair In Nevada City Sunday

A day ahead of Earth Day, on Monday, it’s the third annual Earth Fest Street Fair, on Broad and Pine Streets in Nevada City, on Sunday. The event’s producer, at the Chamber of Commerce, Lynn Skrukrud, says all vendor spaces have sold out, or around 80. And all must offer Earth Day-related items, edibles, and services…

click to listen to Lynn Skrukrud

And Skrukrud says there’ll once again by a bio-digester demonstration unit…

click to listen to Lynn Skrukrud

Also, an electric vehicle show. And one of the new features will be an entire stage just for children. Kids will find a bounce house, face painting, and a special juggling performance by Izzi Tooinsky, who is also known as the “Renewable Energy Ambassador”. Also, a fashion show featuring designs made completely from recycled trash. Plus, plenty of musical entertainment. The Earth Fest and Street Fair is Sunday from 11am to 5pm. But at 7pm, there’s also a special screening of “The Velvet Queen”, in the Nevada Theater, about attempts to film and photograph the elusive snow leopard.