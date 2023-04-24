Earth Fest Success in Nevada City

Earth Day 2023 was celebrated in Nevada County with a variety of activities. The largest event in Nevada City on Sunday.

The Earth Fest celebration filling Broad Street from top to bottom with interesting, interactive, educational displays along with a number of vendors and entertainers.

At the top pf the street was the electric vehicle display. Bob Brandstrom was part of the team highlighting the benefits of electric vehicles. He sharing a 2020 RAV 4 Rime- a plug-in hybrid model. His focus was on reducing people’s fears of running out of energy.

He says the hybrid has been extremely efficient.

Midway through the festival, the Haute Trash Fashion Show took place at the corner of Pine and Broad Street. A very stylish woman’s gown has been a crowd favorite for 10 years.

An attractive men’s suit made out of six pack holders, cork and bottle caps was also modeled.

The five-hour event was well attended with over a thousand people taking part in the activities.