Easter Egg Hunt Successes

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 4:00 AM PDT

You may felt the earth shake several times and heard sirens, horns, and announcements throughout Saturday morning… and it wasnt an earthquake, explosion, or evacuation…

It was the sound of hundreds of children hunting thousands of easter eggs at egg hunts throughout western Nevada County. In Nevada City the Elks hosted the annual Don Wasley Egg Hunt. Mike Blanton says its been going on for years.

The Easter Bunny arrives on the Nevada City Fire Truck just prior to the start of the hunt. Many of the Elks were helping witrh the festivities. The women colored over 900 eggs for the children to hunt

The children of all ages had plans for the hunt.

The average ratio of eggs per hunter around the county was about 10 to 1.

