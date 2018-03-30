< Back to All News

Easter Egg Hunts Galore Saturday

Posted: Mar. 30, 2018 2:25 PM PDT

Easter weekend loaded with lots of easter egg hunts and spring celebrations. One of the biggest events takes place at Gateway Park in Penn Valley. Chamber of Commerce President, Michael Mastrodonato says the event is Saturday morning.

Listen to Michael Mastrodonato

Mastrodonato says like all good egg hunts, it happens fast.

Listen to Michael Mastrodonato

The signal sounds and the kids rush into their designated areas and the eggs several thousand eggs are scooped up.

Listen to Michael Mastrodonato

Other Egg Hunts in Western Nevada County on Saturday include: (Choose from List)

Don Wasley Easter Egg Hunt
WHERE: Nevada City Elks Lodge, Nevada City.
WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday
HIGHLIGHTS: The Nevada City Fire Department will escort the Easter Bunny to the hunt, arriving by engine at 10:45 a.m.


Twin Cities Church Egg Hunt
Scotten Elementary School Field in Grass Valley
Saturday
8:30 AM Breakfast
9:00 AM Hunt and Activities
Playgrounds, face painting, pancakes and family photos

Moose Lodge 45th annual Easter egg hunt
WHERE: Grass Valley Charter School, S. Auburn St., Grass Valley
WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday
HIGHLIGHTS: Over 4,000 eggs will be hidden as well as special eggs. The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance


The Nevada Irrigation District’s 11th annual Easter Egg Hunt festivities

WHERE: Orchard Springs Campground, Chicago Park
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. Saturday
HIGHLIGHTS: more than 1,000 Easter eggs, special prize eggs plus a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Auburn Easter Egg Hunt
WHERE: Gold Country Fairgrounds, 1273 High St., Auburn
WHEN: Activities will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the hunt promptly at noon Saturday
HIGHLIGHTS: Over 6,000 candy filled plastic eggs, a few dozen traditional hard boiled eggs and some specially marked prize eggs redeemable for prize baskets.

