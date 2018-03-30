Easter Egg Hunts Galore Saturday

Easter weekend loaded with lots of easter egg hunts and spring celebrations. One of the biggest events takes place at Gateway Park in Penn Valley. Chamber of Commerce President, Michael Mastrodonato says the event is Saturday morning.

Mastrodonato says like all good egg hunts, it happens fast.

The signal sounds and the kids rush into their designated areas and the eggs several thousand eggs are scooped up.

Other Egg Hunts in Western Nevada County on Saturday include: (Choose from List)

Don Wasley Easter Egg Hunt

WHERE: Nevada City Elks Lodge, Nevada City.

WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday

HIGHLIGHTS: The Nevada City Fire Department will escort the Easter Bunny to the hunt, arriving by engine at 10:45 a.m.

—

Twin Cities Church Egg Hunt

Scotten Elementary School Field in Grass Valley

Saturday

8:30 AM Breakfast

9:00 AM Hunt and Activities

Playgrounds, face painting, pancakes and family photos

—

Moose Lodge 45th annual Easter egg hunt

WHERE: Grass Valley Charter School, S. Auburn St., Grass Valley

WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday

HIGHLIGHTS: Over 4,000 eggs will be hidden as well as special eggs. The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance

—

The Nevada Irrigation District’s 11th annual Easter Egg Hunt festivities

WHERE: Orchard Springs Campground, Chicago Park

WHEN: 11:30 a.m. Saturday

HIGHLIGHTS: more than 1,000 Easter eggs, special prize eggs plus a visit from the Easter Bunny.

—

Auburn Easter Egg Hunt

WHERE: Gold Country Fairgrounds, 1273 High St., Auburn

WHEN: Activities will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the hunt promptly at noon Saturday

HIGHLIGHTS: Over 6,000 candy filled plastic eggs, a few dozen traditional hard boiled eggs and some specially marked prize eggs redeemable for prize baskets.