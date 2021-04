The sun was shining and people were out an about on Easter Sunday. One young resident had a full morning.

Listen to Family

A number of people were enjoying Easter brunch at various eateries taking advantage of both inside and outside dining. People also reminisced about Easters from years ago.

Listen to Residents

And whether young or old, it seems like everyone had a favorite treat to celebrate the holiday.

Listen to Favorites

Everyone having fun and enjoying the last day of spring break in Nevada County.