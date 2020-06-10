Eastern County Covid Test Site Moves to Truckee

It’s not necessarily because of the recent spike in coronavirus cases, but there is now a Covid-19 test site in Truckee. Nevada County spokesman Andrew Trygg says they relocated the site for eastern County residents, which was actually in Placer County…

There were nine cases reported there in a week’s time. Five of them are still listed as active. As for Western County, Trygg says they are doing about 500 tests a week at the Grass Valley Veterans Building. It is free, and you do need an appointment, but the process is simple…

As of Monday, they have done 3815 tests since the facility opened last month. There have been no posive cases in Western Nevada County since April 17.

–gf