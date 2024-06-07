EBT Card Users Hit By Scammers Here

The latest notable scam alert in Nevada County targets EBT card users. And it comes from the DA’s Office. District Attorney Jesse Wilson says it involves very sophisticated activities from organized retail theft gangs at grocery store checkout stands that are closed at the time. Members keep a lookout or create a distraction to conceal the actions…

Electronic Benefit Transfer cards are used by low-income people on the state’s CalFresh program. And Wilson notes the cards don’t have the same level of security safeguards that are used by private credit card companies. And since it’s hard to make arrests, prevention efforts are being ramped up by law enforcement and justice agencies. Wilson says one thing you can try, before using a card, is to give the device a lift. Devices with a fake skimmer installed usually don’t seem as solid and can feel like they’re coming apart. If that’s the case, contact the authorities…

Wilson says D-A investigators have been conducting short prevention training sessions with retailers, and employees should continue to check the devices on a regular basis. So far at least several EBT accounts have already been compromised here, according to the Office.