EBT Cards Latest Scam Target Here

Scammers have now, most recently, been targeting EBT cardholders, including in Nevada County. Social Services Director Rachel Pena says text messages were received by two clients and four staff members…

Pena says she also received such a message. She’s not aware of anyone being victimized but she understands how someone could panic and click on the link…

Pena says if you’re unsure if such a message is legitimate, don’t respond to it. Just call the number on the back of your card or call the Nevada County Social Services Office at 265-1340. She says they’ve also posted an alert on their website, various social media, as well as through phone calls. And they’ve also updated their phone system with the information and installed it in their lobby. EBT stands for Electronic Benefits Transfer and accesses food and cash benefits. It was part of the federal 1996 Welfare Reform Act. It identified food stamp coupons as too expensive to manufacture, distribute, and destroy. Supporters also believed that moving to an electronic system would reduce fraud.