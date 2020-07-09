< Back to All News

Economic Impact Focus of Talk

Posted: Jul. 9, 2020 12:43 AM PDT

The economic impact of COVID-19 on the national and local econonmy is the focus of a webinar slated for this evening. Project Manager for the Nevada County CEO’s Office, Caleb Dardick, says Dr. Jon Havemen is the featured speaker for the event which is being hosted on Yubanet.com. Haveman brings a wealth of experience to the table.

Listen to Caleb Dardick

Though he will share national level coronavirus impact data, he will also focus on Nevada County specifically.

Listen to Caleb Dardick

Dardick says Havemen shares complex information in an understandable manner. That is the goal of his organization, National Economic Education Delegation (NEED).

Listen to Caleb Dardick

The talk begins on Yubanet at 6:00 PM with a 45 minute presentation followed by a question and answer period.

