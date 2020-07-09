Economic Impact Focus of Talk

The economic impact of COVID-19 on the national and local econonmy is the focus of a webinar slated for this evening. Project Manager for the Nevada County CEO’s Office, Caleb Dardick, says Dr. Jon Havemen is the featured speaker for the event which is being hosted on Yubanet.com. Haveman brings a wealth of experience to the table.

Though he will share national level coronavirus impact data, he will also focus on Nevada County specifically.

Dardick says Havemen shares complex information in an understandable manner. That is the goal of his organization, National Economic Education Delegation (NEED).

The talk begins on Yubanet at 6:00 PM with a 45 minute presentation followed by a question and answer period.