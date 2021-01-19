< Back to All News

Effective Vaccine Delivery System Expected Here

Posted: Jan. 19, 2021 12:00 AM PST

Nevada County officials are stressing that an effective vaccination delivery system will be critical to finally reducing or eliminating the coronavirus in a timely manner this year. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, the county’s new Public Health Officer, Doctor Scott Kellermann, says that’s assuming that we receive an adequate vaccine supply in the forseeable future…

Meanwhile, Kellermann is debunking the theory that COVID can be snuffed out just through “natural herd immunity”, which supporters say could be achieved by exposing the vast majority of people. He says that would lead to unnecessary infections, suffering, and death…

And, assuming that people continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing during this time, Kellermann says the hope remains to finally get back to normal recreational, work, and business activities, by no later than the fall.

