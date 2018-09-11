< Back to All News

Effects of Vaping Video

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 4:12 PM PDT

With technology changing, potency increasing, and access easier than ever, educators in Nevada County ae concerned with the effects of vaping and marijuana on students. County Superintendent Scott Lay says that his office has produced a video to help educate the public.

Listen to Scott Lay

Lay says the video shares the story of a local student that was on the path to success but was derailed by vaping and marijuana.

Listen to Scott Lay

The Tobacco Use and Prevention Education program is coordinated through the County Superintendent’s Office. Lay says data shows tobacco use down, but vaping and marijuana use is up. Another concern is students and parents may not realize the potency of today’s marijuana.

Listen to Scott Lay

That compared to single digit potency of cannabis in the 1980s.
The twelve minute video is available for the public at the Superintendent’s Office web site- NEVCO.ORG

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha