Effects of Vaping Video

With technology changing, potency increasing, and access easier than ever, educators in Nevada County ae concerned with the effects of vaping and marijuana on students. County Superintendent Scott Lay says that his office has produced a video to help educate the public.

Lay says the video shares the story of a local student that was on the path to success but was derailed by vaping and marijuana.

The Tobacco Use and Prevention Education program is coordinated through the County Superintendent’s Office. Lay says data shows tobacco use down, but vaping and marijuana use is up. Another concern is students and parents may not realize the potency of today’s marijuana.

That compared to single digit potency of cannabis in the 1980s.

The twelve minute video is available for the public at the Superintendent’s Office web site- NEVCO.ORG