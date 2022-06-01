< Back to All News

Effort To Recall Board of Supervisors Postponed

Posted: May. 31, 2022 5:44 PM PDT

On the day of the deadline on Tuesday, an effort to recall all five members of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors has been postponed, according to a statement from proponents. It said it was put on hold, quote, “in light of the fact that the election is coming up in a few days, and the fact that everywhere in America is so divided”. Proponents said they wanted to focus on electing Calvin Clark, the head of the recall effort, to replace Supervisor Sue Hoek on June seventh, as well as Valentina Masterz to replace Supervisor Dan Miller, who is not seeking another term. Also, to help elect Paul Gilbert as the county’s new clerk-recorder, to replace Greg Diaz, who is retiring. Proponents said they filed the petitions, in late January, to oppose contact tracing, the tracking of citizens and children without their consent, wasting millions of dollars, concealing information, restricting public comment, and censuring citizens.

