Egg Hunt Success Around County

Hundreds of children picked up thousands of eggs at multiple Easter Egg hunts in Nevada County Saturday. One of the hunts took place in downtown Grass Valley at the annual Moose Lodge hunt. The event taking place for its 47th time this year. Donna Recker with the Women of the Moose, worked with a team of women to hardboil and color over eighteen-hundred eggs. Why does Donna and the other women spend twelve hours preparing fifteen eggs at a time for the hunt?

Alexis was glad to be part of the festivities.

She had a specific plan in place while hunting eggs.

Kiara had the same idea.

Kylie on the other hand was just going for it.

All of the young egg hunters had success whether they were looking for the special eggs or just gathering as many as they could.

Walt Meek has been involved with the hunt for 41 years. He said the reason for using the hard boiled eggs along with the plastic is for tradition’s sake.

When all was said and done thousands of kids picked up around twenty thousand eggs in less than fifteen minutes at egg hunts in Nevada City, Penn Valley, Chicago Park, Auburn and two locations in Grass Valley.