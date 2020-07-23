Eight More Weeks of Distance Education

With the start of school just a few weeks away, local school districts are deciding how they are going to reopen next month. Yesterday evening, The Nevada Joint Union High School District Board voted to begin the year with full distance education for all students with a plan to re-evaluate by the end of the first quarter. Superintendent Brett McFadden stating the hybrid model has too many risks.

Listen to Brett McFadden

Unified statements from the teachers union, the management team, the classified employee union, and the student board member, all stated for a number of reasons, though it is not what people want, Distance Education is the safest way to reopen the school year. In his presentation, Assistant Superintendent Dan Frisella stated making the decision last night was paramount for planning purposes.

Listen to Dan Frisella

Public comment included a majority of people that agreed with the decision and also a vocal minority that want schools to reopen with in-person instruction. The district had originally planned to open with a hybrid model with stuents on campus two days week and online two days.

Grass Valley Shool District voted start with online learning on Tuesday night, Pleasant Ridge is expected to vote on it at their board meeting this evening.