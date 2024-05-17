< Back to All News

Eighth Grade Graduates Free Party Saturday!

Posted: May. 17, 2024 12:26 AM PDT

As we also approach graduation season, Bright Futures for Youth’s new NEO Youth Center is gearing up to celebrate all area eighth-grade graduates Saturday evening. There’s a free party. Youth Development Coordinator Craig Terry says it’s their second year for such an event. But last year’s was more scaled down and held as more of a trial run. Now the new Center, which opened last October, allows a more expanded blow-out, with lots of additional activities. That includes a Nerf Battle Zone…

click to listen to Craig Terry

And, of course, free food….

click to listen to Craig Terry

That’s Saturday from 6 to 10pm.

