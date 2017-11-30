Eighth Graders to Attend Future Bruins Day

Eighth graders from all over the south county and beyond are being treated to a special outing. They will be at Bear River High School tomorrow for ‘Future Bruins Day’–an event to kind of welcome them to the high school they will be attending in the fall. Principal Amy Besler says the kids will not just be from Magnolia School, which is the main feeder into Bear River, but also students from different charter schools and home-school programs will attend. And Bear River will be rolling out the red carpet for them…

Listen to Amy Besler 1

First, they will be at the theater where they will be treated to the performing arts, including performances from the Starlight Express group, and a scene from the theater group’s recent play ‘our town’. High school students will also talk to them about electives the school has to offer…

Listen to Amy Besler 2

There will also be lunch, and tours of the campus. Besler says Bear River has done this event for three or four years now, and current high school students still look back on that day as a memorable experience.

–gf