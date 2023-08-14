El Nino Looks More Likely Here

The El Nino pattern over the Pacific continues to grow stronger. But will it mean another heavy winter for Nevada County? The National Weather Service says the odds of a historically strong pattern for California are now two in three, with a 95-percent chance of lasting through early next year. Department of Water Resources climatologist, Mike Anderson, says El Ninos are still relatively rare, with the last one in 2016. But the odds for the North State are still considered 50-50, as to whether that will mean above or below-normal precipitation…

Anderson says there are also similar odds for whether an El Nino will bring more snow or more rain….

Anderson says atmospheric river systems are now common for most winters, regardless of the pattern. So this could be the third straight above-average winter for Nevada County, with last year being one of the heaviest on record. But Anderson says there have never been back-to-back winters with the level of precipitation we saw this past season.