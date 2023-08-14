< Back to All News

El Nino Looks More Likely Here

Posted: Aug. 14, 2023 12:23 AM PDT

The El Nino pattern over the Pacific continues to grow stronger. But will it mean another heavy winter for Nevada County? The National Weather Service says the odds of a historically strong pattern for California are now two in three, with a 95-percent chance of lasting through early next year. Department of Water Resources climatologist, Mike Anderson, says El Ninos are still relatively rare, with the last one in 2016. But the odds for the North State are still considered 50-50, as to whether that will mean above or below-normal precipitation…

click to listen to Mike Anderson

Anderson says there are also similar odds for whether an El Nino will bring more snow or more rain….

click to listen to Mike Anderson

Anderson says atmospheric river systems are now common for most winters, regardless of the pattern. So this could be the third straight above-average winter for Nevada County, with last year being one of the heaviest on record. But Anderson says there have never been back-to-back winters with the level of precipitation we saw this past season.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha