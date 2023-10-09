El Nino Winter Looking More Likely

It’s looking increasingly likely that we’ll be having another wet winter. Department of Water Resources Climatologist, Mike Anderson, says at least a moderate El Nino is setting up, although it might not be as strong for the North State…

click to listen to Mike Anderson

But Anderson says there may not be as many low snow events as last year…

click to listen to Mike Anderson

But Anderson notes that the last El Nino winter, in 2019, had the fifth-biggest snowpack on record in the Sierra. The Department says Lake Oroville levels last winter had the single biggest increase in the State Water Project’s history. A total of three-and-a-half million acre feet of water was captured. Storage is currently at over 130-percent of average, about twice what it was the previous year.Shasta Dam is also over 130-percent. Bullards is at over 110-percent of normal, with Englebright still at over 100-percent.