Elder Abuse Charge In Auburn Vehicle Theft

Elder abuse is one of the charges, after an Auburn man was arrested for stealing someone’s vehicle. Auburn Police Sergeant Bryan Morrison says the theft occurred on Thirza Court, where neighbors had also reported someone checking doors at various homes…

click to listen to Sgt Morrison

Morrison says 27-year-old Jacob O’Banion was located that night but managed to elude authorities before being found a couple of days later and taken into custody. He says the victim was over 65 years old…

click to listen to Sgt Morrison

The vehicle was located near O’Banion’s vehicle, which had broken down. Other charges include burglary. No items were taken from inside the victim’s home.