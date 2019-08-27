< Back to All News

Election Day Is Upon Us… Again

Posted: Aug. 27, 2019 12:04 AM PDT

Election Day is upon us once again in Nevada County. Today is the special election to fill the vacant State Assemby Seat for District 1 which became vacant when Brian Dahle was elected to the State Senate. County Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz says there has already been a good response from mail-in ballots and early vote center participation.

Diaz says vote centers at The Gold Miner’s Inn in Grass Valley, The Rood Center in Nevada City, and the Truckee Town Hall are open until 8:00 PM. Drop off locations at various other locations around the county are also available. Diaz says you can still mail ballot as long as it’s postmarked today.

The five candidates vying for the vacant seat include republicans Megan Dahle, Patrick Henry Jones, Lane Rickard, and Joe Turner.The only Democrat is Elizabeth Bettencourt.
Diaz clarifies that if none of the five candidates earns at least fifty percent plus one vote, there will be a runoff between the top two vote-getters. If there is a runoff, it will likely be November 5th.

Drop Off Centers: The Gold Miner’s Inn Grass Valley, SPD Market Grass Valley, Save Mart- Fowler Center, Holiday Market- Lake Wildwood, Holiday Market- Lake of the Pines, Truckee Town Hall, Save Mart-Truckee.

