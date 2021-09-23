< Back to All News

Election Fraud Complaints Continue To Be Numerous

Posted: Sep. 23, 2021 12:58 AM PDT

Allegations of fraud at election offices continue, including in Nevada County. County Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz says they’re still receiving a large number of calls and correspondence requesting what’s called “forensic audits”. He says these people are essentially asking for an independent third party to come in regarding the November 2020 presidential election, which former-President Trump still says was rigged…

It’s prompted Diaz to release an opinion piece outlining the legalities. He says forensic audits are not sanctioned by the state. He says it’s an intrusive process that adds an unsecured, non-authorized entry into election systems…

And Diaz says the current election system equipment cost Nevada County around 600-thousand dollars. He also reminds us that the entire process is always open to the public for observation, from vote centers and drop boxes, to the vote count and post-election state-authorized audit.

