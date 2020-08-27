Election Officials To Address Fraud Concerns

Nevada County has been offering the vote-by-mail option for a number of elections now. But the fraud fear has been an increasingly prominent topic, with many more people expected to cast ballots that way in November, nationwide, as a coronavirus safety measure. So the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County has asked voters to submit questions that will be answered by the county’s top elections officials. The co-chair of the league’s Educational Series, Fran Cole, says they’ll be answered by Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz and Assistant Registrar of Voters, Natalie Adona, on an interview program…

click to listen to Fran Cole

But Cole says there’s no evidence of any significant fraud, including in Nevada County…

click to listen to Fran Cole

Cole says questions should be submitted no later than Tuesday, September first, to “f-cole-at-diamond-baker-dot-com”. She’ll moderate the interview, which will be recorded and air around mid-September on a number of platforms, including NCTV, channel 17.