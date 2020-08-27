< Back to All News

Election Officials To Address Fraud Concerns

Posted: Aug. 27, 2020 12:10 AM PDT

Nevada County has been offering the vote-by-mail option for a number of elections now. But the fraud fear has been an increasingly prominent topic, with many more people expected to cast ballots that way in November, nationwide, as a coronavirus safety measure. So the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County has asked voters to submit questions that will be answered by the county’s top elections officials. The co-chair of the league’s Educational Series, Fran Cole, says they’ll be answered by Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz and Assistant Registrar of Voters, Natalie Adona, on an interview program…

click to listen to Fran Cole

But Cole says there’s no evidence of any significant fraud, including in Nevada County…

click to listen to Fran Cole

Cole says questions should be submitted no later than Tuesday, September first, to “f-cole-at-diamond-baker-dot-com”. She’ll moderate the interview, which will be recorded and air around mid-September on a number of platforms, including NCTV, channel 17.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha