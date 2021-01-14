Election Questions Continue For Clerk-Recorder

With President Trump and his supporters keeping allegations of November election fraud in the news, Assistant Nevada County Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona says the office has continued to get questions and concerns regarding the observation process….

Adona says only one observer was turned away from the Clerk-Recorder’s Office on Election Night. And that was because he did not follow their COVID guidelines, including the refusal to wear a mask. She says observers were permitted to view any part of the process, no matter what their affiliation was, as long as they followed clearly spelled-out rules…

The county also set up cameras in the tabulation room, ballot rooms, and processing areas, so anyone who was waiting in the hallway outside the office or board chambers could view the count on the county YouTube channel. Adona also says no elected official or candidate on the November ballot has approached the Clerk-Recorder’s Office with any allegations of improprieties.