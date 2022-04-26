Election Workers Protection Bill Another Hearing

A bill that would allow election workers to shield personal information from public view, after a wave of threats and even attacks after the 2020 Presidential Election, is getting another hearing at the State Capitol on Tuesday. Nevada County’s Assistant Clerk-Recorder, Natalie Adona, says it would allow election workers to join the Safe at Home program. The program was created 20 years ago, to make it harder for perpetrators of domestic violence to track down their victims…

Some election workers here, earlier this year, also were involved in a scuffle with some recall supporters. That resulted in the granting of a restraining order. Adona is running for Clerk-Recorder in June, with Greg Diaz retiring. But her opponent, Jason Tedder, indicates there’s not been a major level of worker harassment…

The bill, which is being heard by the State Senate Judiciary Committee, today, would also change an old state law that required volunteer poll workers names to be posted at vote centers. The California Voter Foundation says 15-percent of county registrars of voters in California have left their jobs since the last presidential contest.