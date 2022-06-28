< Back to All News

Elections To Certify Auditor-Controller Results

Posted: Jun. 27, 2022 5:26 PM PDT

Whether the qualifications of the leading votegetter for Nevada County Auditor-Controller in the June Primary will be investigated remains unclear. But, replying to the concerns of Rob Tribble’s opponent, Assistant Auditor-Controller Gina Will, the Clerk-Recorder’s Office says they expect to certify Tribble as the winner, on Wednesday. Meanwhile, County Counsel Kit Elliott says the allegations could still be looked into…

click to listen to Kit Elliott

In a letter to the Clerk-Recorder’s Office, Will’s law firm asserts that Tribble wouldn’t meet the qualification of having worked in a senior fiscal management position for three of the five years preceding taking the Auditor-Controller Office. Will was asked why she didn’t bring up the matter before election day…

click to listen to Gina Will

There’s no indication yet whether the Department of Justice or the District Attorney’s Office will investigate the allegations. Tribble has 54-percent of the vote, compared to 45-percent for Will. He declined comment.

