Elections Officials Hope For Early Returns

If all goes well, tonight should not be a long one to get all the election returns in. That’s according to Clerk Recorder Greg Diaz, who says there should just be a couple of reports to generate the numbers, and that’s it. He says he will push the button for the first report at 8:01, just after the polls close…

But Diaz says with just a handful of vote centers instead of all of those polling places, that should make the vote tallies quicker and easier…

Diaz says it will still take about a half-an-hour or so to get those numbers from the report onto the website-meaning we should see the first set of returns sometime around 8:30 or 8:45 tonight. Join us for our election coverage beginning from 8 to 11pm.

