Elective Surgeries Suspended By Hospitals

Posted: Mar. 19, 2020 12:54 AM PDT

Hospitals are postponing elective surgeries and procedures, as they brace for a possible surge in severe coronavirus cases. That includes Kaiser Permanente, Sutter Health, and Dignity Health, which owns Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. Hospital CEO Brian Evans says they’re in discussions with patients on a case-by-case basis…

Dignity Health says patients who do have their procedure pushed back will be provided with alternative options…

Alternative options include a phone consultation, virtual visit, or rescheduled for another date. Evans says no coronavirus cases have been diagnosed yet at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. Only one mild case has been confirmed in Nevada County, in the Truckee area.

