A sobering reminder of what can happen at the South Yuba River. An Elk Grove man has drowned. Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says it happened yesterday morning…

That man has been identified as 23 year-old Christian Cotter. Royal says it’s unclear if he got stuck because of the current, or if he just didn’t know the terrain…

It also appeared that he wasn’t wearing a life vest.

