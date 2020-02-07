Elks Lodge Hosts ‘Healthy You’

It’s a day about health for all ages. The Union is holding an event called ‘Healthy You’ tomorrow at the Nevada City Elks Lodge. Organizer Deana Graydon says it’s kind of a combination speaker series and expo…
The keynote speaker will be Justin Richards from Best Life Fitness, who is featured on the cover of Healthy You magazine. Graydon says Richards used to be a cage fighter, and suffered a serious head injury…
Other topics include finding your purpose in life, mental health, and caring for a caregiver. There will also be several vendors. It’s a free event, and runs from 10am to 4pm.
–gf
