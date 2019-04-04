Tom Fitzsimmons

Tom Fitzsimmons

Administrator

Tom Fitzsimmons is the Program Director for Nevada County Broadcasters, and morning show host at KNCO NewsTalk 830, but his favorite job is being husband to Roxanne and Dad to his daughter's Katie and Kelly, and step dad to Tyson and Megan. Tom and Roxanne just became grandparents with the birth of Megan's daughter, Hazel Virginia. Tom also is the voice of High School Football and Basketball play by play. His hobbies include playing and watching all sports and taking long hikes both locally and in the Sierras with his dog, Angel. He also has taken up distance running and just started to get into road cycling.
Read More

Ella…and Jail-n-Bail

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 4:00 PM PDT

Just completed a wonderful and full broadcast day, reminding me what a special job I have in a very special community. Jail and Bail has been going on for decades here at the station, and once Jim Kerr retired, i get to host it every year. It’s lots of work…but so much fun for such great organizations…FREED, Hospice of the Foothills, and CORR…now known as Granite Wellness Centers. And then during KNCO Insight, had Rick Metz as my guest talking about his granddaughter, Ella Rae Waechter, who is turning one on April 5th…despite serious health issues. There is going to be a fundraising golf tourney at Alta Sierra on April 27th to help with the Waechter family’s medical costs. If you are a business owner, a NU Football fan, shop at SPD where Rick worked for years, I hope you can get involved and help out. Give Economy Pest Control a call at 530-273-1766 and ask for Scott Davidson.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha