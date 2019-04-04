Ella…and Jail-n-Bail

Just completed a wonderful and full broadcast day, reminding me what a special job I have in a very special community. Jail and Bail has been going on for decades here at the station, and once Jim Kerr retired, i get to host it every year. It’s lots of work…but so much fun for such great organizations…FREED, Hospice of the Foothills, and CORR…now known as Granite Wellness Centers. And then during KNCO Insight, had Rick Metz as my guest talking about his granddaughter, Ella Rae Waechter, who is turning one on April 5th…despite serious health issues. There is going to be a fundraising golf tourney at Alta Sierra on April 27th to help with the Waechter family’s medical costs. If you are a business owner, a NU Football fan, shop at SPD where Rick worked for years, I hope you can get involved and help out. Give Economy Pest Control a call at 530-273-1766 and ask for Scott Davidson.