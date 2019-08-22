Elliott Named New County Counsel

Nevada County has a new top lawyer…

Nevada County Executive Officer Alison Lehman says Elliott is currently the County Counsel in Mendocino County. She’s been County Counsel there since 2016, and has over 30 years of legal experience.

Katharine ‘Kit’ Elliott

In Mendocino County, she oversaw the adoption and implementation of their cannabis ordinances. Lehman says she has lots of other experience that made her the ideal candidate…

Before her current position, Elliott served as Deputy Public Defender in Tulare County for ten years, Assistant Public Defender in Mendocino County for four years, and had a private practice for 13 years. She’ll be getting a 75-thousand dollar raise to come to Nevada County….

Elliott will start November 1, taking over for Allison Barratt-Green, who is retiring.

