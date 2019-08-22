< Back to All News

Elliott Named New County Counsel

Posted: Aug. 22, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

Nevada County has a new top lawyer…

Listen to Alison Lehman 1

Nevada County Executive Officer Alison Lehman says Elliott is currently the County Counsel in Mendocino County. She’s been County Counsel there since 2016, and has over 30 years of legal experience.

Katharine ‘Kit’ Elliott

In Mendocino County, she oversaw the adoption and implementation of their cannabis ordinances. Lehman says she has lots of other experience that made her the ideal candidate…

Listen to Alison Lehman 2

Before her current position, Elliott served as Deputy Public Defender in Tulare County for ten years, Assistant Public Defender in Mendocino County for four years, and had a private practice for 13 years. She’ll be getting a 75-thousand dollar raise to come to Nevada County….

Listen to Alison Lehman 3

Elliott will start November 1, taking over for Allison Barratt-Green, who is retiring.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha