Embezzlement Arrest In Rental Car Theft

Posted: Jan. 7, 2020 12:42 AM PST

Rental vehicle thefts are actually relatively rare, especially in Nevada County. But a man is facing criminal prosecution for not returning a car to a rental agency in Grass Valley. Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Andrew Trygg, says the arrest was made over the past weekend…

Trygg says after deputies staked out the vehicle, they saw 34-year-old Ryan Wilkinson get in with some items purchased from the store. Wilkinson was taken into custody for felony vehicle theft and also embezzlement. Trygg says you can be charged with embezzlement for violating a car rental agency contract…

Wilkinson is listed on the booking sheet as being from Prairie, Wisconsin.

