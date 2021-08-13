Emergency Alert System Test Scheduled

After the River Fire, the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services received a number of questions about the tools available to keep the public informed. So a test of the alert system is going on all day Monday, August 16th, for residents who have signed up. OES Senior Administrative Analyst, Jenn Tamo, says a lot of people focused on the CodeRED app. But she says you should beware that downloading the Mobile Alert is not enough to stay adequately informed, since it does not automatically register your home address…

click to listen to Jenn Tamo

Tamo says it’s important to note that there are now many more options being used by the Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Services….

click to listen to Jenn Tamo

Also Federal communication systems, like Wireless Emergency Alert. But the primary option is the CodeRED Emergency Alert system. For those without access to the internet, 211 Connecting Point provides 24/7 over-the-phone registration assistance. And to ensure everyone in a household receives these address-based alerts, include all household phone numbers and emails in your account.