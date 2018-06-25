Emergency Call Box Installed at Purdon Crossing

Whether its a fire, or another emergency, it’s now easier to get help at Purdon Crossing. A solar-powered emergency call-box has been installed, and became operational over the weekend. County spokeswoman Taylor Wolfe says they hope it’s the first of many…

In the past, visitors have had to leave the area to get help…

The call box was funded through a grant from P-G-and-E. The county has applied for another grant that would provide call boxes at four other locations, two variable message signs, and five satellite communications devices.

