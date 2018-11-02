< Back to All News

Emergency Call Box Purdon Crossing Vandalized

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 4:42 PM PDT

The recently-installed emergency call box at Purdon Crossing near the South Yuba River is no longer operational, due to theft and vandalism. Nevada County Emergency Services Director John Gulserian says it’s believed the large pole the call box was attached to was dug up on October 28th…

Gulserian says the call box, which was installed in June, appeared to be quite effective, where there’s a lack of cell phone service for the thousands of summer recreationists…

Gulserian didn’t have a value for the call box, but he says it cost around 87-hundred dollars to install it. He says it won’t be replaced until the spring or early summer of next year, with recreation slowing down during the fall and winter months. It was funded through a grant from PG and E. The county has already applied for another grant that would provide call boxes at four other locations, two variable message signs, and five satellite communications devices.

