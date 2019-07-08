Emergency Department Transformation Underway

Work is underway on what’s described as an Emergency Department “transformation” at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. Hospital Foundation Executive Director Kimberly Parker says it includes major equipment upgrades….

Parker says projects that are completed along the way are implemented. The current Emergency Department, which is over 20 years old, was built to handle less than half of the current patient load, which is now at over 35-thousand visits a year. She says there will also be more patient beds, with two added already…

Kimberly says the Foundation has now come up with about one-and-a-half million of the two-million dollars in donations that they agreed to raise toward the 11-point-8 million dollar project. She says it’s hoped the entire project will be completed sometime in the fall.