Emergency Go-Bags Available For Seniors

In addition to coronavirus fears, wildfire anxieties are increasingly on the mind of Nevada County residents, especially among the most vulnerable seniors. That’s why Gold Country Senior Services has created emergency preparedness food and go-bags. Executive Director Janeth Maroletti says it was sparked by last year’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs…

Maroletti says non-perishable food items are being offered, but also with the pandemic in mind…

Sign-ups are underway for qualifying seniors 60 and older, and on a first-come-first-served basis. On Wednesday, from noon to 1pm, five-day supplies will be delivered to homebound seniors who are part of the Meals-on-Wheels program. These same meals will also be available for drive-through collection at the Nevada City Apartments, on Old Tunnel Road in Grass Valley. Maroletti says no other deliveries are planned at this time, but they will probably be available on a monthly basis this fire season.