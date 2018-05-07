Emergency Paving Work Delays On 20 and 49

Lane and ramp closures on the Golden Center Freeway and Highway 49 past Nevada City are in place all week for Nevada County motorists. Cal Trans Spokeswoman Liza Whitmore says it’s for emergency paving repairs…

Work is going on from 6am to 6pm. Today, the right lane on the eastbound Golden Center Freeway is closed from the Idaho-Maryland Road off-ramp to the Dorsey Drive off-ramp. The eastbound Idaho-Maryland Road on-ramp is also closed. Tomorrow, the right lane on the westbound Golden Center Freeway is closed from the Brunswick Road on-ramp to the Idaho-Maryland Road off-ramp. And the westbound on-ramps from both Brunswick Road and Dorsey Drive will also be closed. Then on Thursday, there are one-way traffic controls on Highway 49, from Star Lumber to the Yuba River South Fork Bridge. And on Friday there are one-way traffic controls on Highway 49 from the Yuba River South Fork Bridge to the Independence Trail trailhead.