< Back to All News

Emergency Paving Work Delays On 20 and 49

Posted: May. 7, 2018 12:33 AM PDT

Lane and ramp closures on the Golden Center Freeway and Highway 49 past Nevada City are in place all week for Nevada County motorists. Cal Trans Spokeswoman Liza Whitmore says it’s for emergency paving repairs…

click to listen to Liza Whitmore

Work is going on from 6am to 6pm. Today, the right lane on the eastbound Golden Center Freeway is closed from the Idaho-Maryland Road off-ramp to the Dorsey Drive off-ramp. The eastbound Idaho-Maryland Road on-ramp is also closed. Tomorrow, the right lane on the westbound Golden Center Freeway is closed from the Brunswick Road on-ramp to the Idaho-Maryland Road off-ramp. And the westbound on-ramps from both Brunswick Road and Dorsey Drive will also be closed. Then on Thursday, there are one-way traffic controls on Highway 49, from Star Lumber to the Yuba River South Fork Bridge. And on Friday there are one-way traffic controls on Highway 49 from the Yuba River South Fork Bridge to the Independence Trail trailhead.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha