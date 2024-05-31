< Back to All News

Emergency Preparedness Meeting For All Locals

Posted: May. 31, 2024 12:58 AM PDT

Just in time for wildfire season, Nevada County is hosting a joint meeting with Grass Valley, Nevada City, and Truckee on emergency preparedness for four hours Friday afternoon, May 31st. That’s at the Center for the Arts. County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the agenda includes a conversation among elected leaders about their experiences during a recent emergency and what their constituents have told them are their top needs…

Wolfe says there’s also a panel discussion with local and regional first responders about what the area is already doing, collaboratively. Also, where the area might expand collaborative efforts to better prepare and respond. And then there’s a panel discussion moderated by CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Chief Brian Estes with elected officials from other areas. The focus will be on lessons learned from recent wildfires and disasters. Wolfe says progress regarding the reduction of hazardous vegetation will also likely come up…

Public comment will be allowed during the last hour of the meeting and only for items on the agenda. That’s from one to five this (Fri.) afternoon at the Center for the Arts. You can also access it from the county’s You Tube channel.

