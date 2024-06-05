Emergency Preparedness Meeting Shows Unity

It was a sparsely attended by the public at the Center for the Arts. But the recent Joint County-Cities Town Meeting on emergency preparedness was a productive one for elected officials and first responders. And there was united agreement that collaboration has been excellent and appears to be a model for other regions. But when asked about challenges, Nevada County Consolidated Fire District Chief, Jason Robataille said it’s maintaining proficiency in low-frequency but high-risk calls. And that requires more consistent staffing recruitment and retention…

Meanwhile, the chief of Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, Jim Hudson, urged good jurisdictional messaging…

Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard also noted the recent ruling requiring AT and T to continue to offer landline phone service, where cell phone service remains spotty in the foothill geography. And he stressed the importance of continuing to work effectively with utility companies…

The topic for another segment was leadership in an emergency, with elected officials talking about their experiences. Also, what their constituents have told them are their top needs.