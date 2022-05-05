< Back to All News

Emergency Preparedness Priorities Are Being Ranked

Posted: May. 5, 2022 12:53 AM PDT

With emergency preparedness more on the minds of residents this time of year, Nevada County has launched another online survey. But Assistant County Executive Officer, Caleb Dardick, says this only asks about one thing, on what the priorities are…

click to listen to Caleb Dardick

Dardick says two major concerns that frequently come up from residents is safe and efficient evacuation routes, with proper vegetation clearing that keeps a wildfire further away from the road. Another one is removal of fire fuels from homes…

click to listen to Caleb Dardick

Dardick says the data will also be used to better analyze gaps in resources and services. The County Office of Emergency Services will also be at local events, talking with the public about preparing for fire season and getting their input. The survey can be found through a link on Ready Nevada County dot-org.

