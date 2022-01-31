Emergency Price Gouging Ordinance Passed

Price gouging during such emergencies as wildfires, snowstorms, and the pandemic, has been added to Nevada County’s Administrative Code. County Supervisors took that action, as an urgency ordinance, which means it can take effect immediately. It conforms with already-existing California law. Administrative Services Officer, Elise Strickler, told the Board, at its Tuesday meeting that it could be prosecuted as a misdemeanor…

That includes food, repair or construction services, emergency or medical supplies, hotels and motels, housing, and gas. County Counsel Katharine Elliott says it would be complaint-driven…

But a price increase isn’t unlawful if the seller can prove there were additional cost increases related to the supplier. But if someone began selling an item this way after an emergency order, they can’t increase the price by more than 50-percent.