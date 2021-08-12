Emergency Proclamations From River Fire

Just over a week since the River Fire began, Nevada County Supervisors have approved two emergency proclamations. Chief Information Officer, Steve Monaghan, told the Board the actions get the process rolling for getting state assistance for response costs…

One of the proclamations also declares the existence of a Local Health Emergency within the areas burned by the blaze, due to hazardous waste. That’s in the form of debris and debris ash, along with the potential contamination of residential food and water supplies…

Around 78-hundred county residents were under an evacuation warning or mandate. The River Fire was last to be reported at 85-percent containment. Monaghan says the county will also seek out all permissable reimbursement of eligible fire suppression costs through FEMA grants, and any and all other state and federal funding sources. Cost specifics are still being tabulated.